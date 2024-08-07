Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

