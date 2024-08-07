YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 810 at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 810 ($10.35) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

YouGov Stock Down 0.9 %

About YouGov

LON:YOU opened at GBX 519.04 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 587.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 876.37. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 402.63 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.85).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

