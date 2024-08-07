Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

