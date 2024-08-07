Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 8659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

