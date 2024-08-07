Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

