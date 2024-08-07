Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $102.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,642,000 after buying an additional 457,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 447,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,049,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

