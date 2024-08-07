Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

NYSE:HAE opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

