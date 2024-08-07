Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

