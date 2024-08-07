ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $430,255.21 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

