374Water (SCWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of SCWO stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.41. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

