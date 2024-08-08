922 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

