Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Price Performance

ABL opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a PE ratio of 476.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $130,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $2,811,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.