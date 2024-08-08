AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACIU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ACIU opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

