ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.98% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

ACAD opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

