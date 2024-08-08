Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.14, but opened at $64.14. Acushnet shares last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 5,906 shares traded.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $8,754,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

