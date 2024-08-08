ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.