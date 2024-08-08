Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.