Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $21.00. Adient shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 75,426 shares.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1,033.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Adient by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

