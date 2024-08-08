Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

ATGE stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

