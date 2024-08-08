Aion (AION) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $942,801.30 and approximately $99.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008594 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

