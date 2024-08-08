Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $134.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $160.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

