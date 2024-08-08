Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

