Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.96.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.88. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

