Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Benchmark

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

