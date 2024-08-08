Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 467,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.