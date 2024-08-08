Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 197,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,680,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

