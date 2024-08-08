Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.00. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altus Power by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 41,406.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

