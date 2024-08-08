Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

