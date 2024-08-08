AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

