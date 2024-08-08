Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

NYSE AS opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $813,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $7,301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $5,705,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

