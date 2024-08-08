American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Lowered to $18.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

