Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,775,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

