Analysts Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE FNB opened at $13.90 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.