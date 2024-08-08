Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEE)

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lee Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

LEE stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.25. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

