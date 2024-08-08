Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
Shares of MAG stock opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.57. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
