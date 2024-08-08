Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.57. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.