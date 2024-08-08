Analysts Offer Predictions for DraftKings Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

