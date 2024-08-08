Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

