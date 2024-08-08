Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.
ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
