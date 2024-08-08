Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

