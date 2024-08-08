Analysts Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $714.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 99.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

