Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $7.47

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 306,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Holley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

