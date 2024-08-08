Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $442.30

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.30.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $449.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,005 shares of company stock worth $6,894,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

