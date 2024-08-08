Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $23.64

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

IOVA stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

