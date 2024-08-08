Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $24.93

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Life Time Group stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

