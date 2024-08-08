Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $115.94

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ STX opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
