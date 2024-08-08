Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $14.44

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
