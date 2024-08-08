Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $70.20

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,334 shares of company stock worth $575,874,057 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.8% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 630,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 216,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

