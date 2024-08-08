Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2024 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,104,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 451,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

