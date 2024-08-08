Analyzing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wallbox and Serve Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 2 1 0 2.33 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 148.02%. Given Wallbox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.9% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wallbox and Serve Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $143.77 million 1.51 -$121.29 million N/A N/A Serve Robotics $1.11 million 476.56 -$24.81 million N/A N/A

Serve Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Serve Robotics N/A N/A -737.38%

Summary

Wallbox beats Serve Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

