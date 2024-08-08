ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading 10.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 128,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 148,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

